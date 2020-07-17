IITs Relax Basic Requirement of Min 75% in Board Exams for This Yr

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Friday, 17 July announced that the basic criteria of scoring at least 75% marks or ranking among the top 20 percentile in class 12 board exams for admissions in IITs has been relaxed for this year, since many examinations could not be conducted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The minister took to Twitter to make the announcement.

The basic criteria for admissions to IITs, apart from qualifying in the JEE (Advanced), is the eligibility to secure either minimum score of 75% marks in class XII Board exams or rank among the top 20 percentile in their qualifying examinations.

“Due to the partial cancellation of class XII exams by several Boards, Joint Admission Board (JAB) has decided to relax the eligibility criterion for #JEE (Advanced) 2020 qualified candidates this time,” Nishank tweeted.