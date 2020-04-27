IITs, IIITs Won’t Increase Tuition Fee in 2020-2021: HRD Minister
Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) will not increase the tuition fee for any course in the academic year 2020-21, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said in New Delhi on Sunday, 26 April.
"In case of the IIITs, it has been decided that for those which are centrally-funded, the standard 10 percent hike in the tuition fee for undergraduate programmes will not be implemented this year. I have also requested them not to increase the fee for other courses,” he said.
"On similar lines, I have requested the IIITs run in the public-private partnership mode and not increase the tuition fee for the coming academic year for any of their courses," he added.
