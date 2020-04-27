IITs, IIITs Won’t Increase Tuition Fee in 2020-2021: HRD Minister
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal assured that there will be no hike in tuition fees in the academic year 2020-21.
Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) will not increase the tuition fee for any course in the academic year 2020-21, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said in New Delhi on Sunday, 26 April.

“After consultation with the chairman of the Standing Committee of the IIT Council and directors of IITs, it has been decided that these institutes will not increase the tuition fee for academic year 2020-21 for any course.”
Ramesh Pokhriyal, HRD Minister

"In case of the IIITs, it has been decided that for those which are centrally-funded, the standard 10 percent hike in the tuition fee for undergraduate programmes will not be implemented this year. I have also requested them not to increase the fee for other courses,” he said.

"On similar lines, I have requested the IIITs run in the public-private partnership mode and not increase the tuition fee for the coming academic year for any of their courses," he added.

