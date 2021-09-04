No Indian Institute Appears in Top 300, 7 IITs Continue to Boycott Times Ranking

As the Times Higher Education (THE) announced its latest edition of World University Rankings, seven IITs have decided to continue boycotting it as not a single Indian institution has made it to the top 300, reported The Indian Express.

The decision was first made by these seven institutions in April last year after none of them found a place in the ranking. They had raised concerns over transparency of the process.

IITs in Mumbai, Delhi, Guwahati, Roorkee, Kharagpur, Madras, and Kanpur had reportedly held meetings with officials from THE this year before the announcement was made.