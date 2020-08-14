IIT Roorkee Partners With Coursera to Launch 2 New Online Courses

The programme will also teach classical ML techniques and provide hands-on programming experience with 'Tensorflow' software for model building, robust ML production and powerful experimentation.

The certificate programme in data science will help professionals build skills in data science, machine learning, critical thinking, data collection, data visualization and data management.

"We are delighted to partner with Coursera to help fulfil the goal of inclusive education of the New Education Policy," Professor Ajit K Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee, said in a statement.