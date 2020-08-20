IIT Madras Secures Top Rank Again on Atal Ranking ARIIA 2020

The ranking was announced today by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu among the top 10 institutes in ‘Public-funded’ and five institutes in ‘Private and Self-finance’ categories. Addressing the virtual ceremony, Naidu stressed on self-reliance and innovation.

“Mere confidence will not suffice. We need to be self-reliant. For self-reliance, we need innovation. Greater emphasis is given to promote a knowledgeable society. The culture of innovation and entrepreneurship among students will make them out-of-the-box thinkers. They will be job creators and not job thinkers,” said Naidu while announcing the ranking.

Institute of National Importance, Central Universities & CFTIs