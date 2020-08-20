IIT Madras Secures Top Rank Again on Atal Ranking ARIIA 2020
IIT Mumbai and Delhi have secured the second and third spots respectively.
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has topped the Atal Ranking Institutions on Innovation Achievement (ARIIA) 2020 under the “Best Centrally Funded Institution” category. This is the second time the institute has topped this category. IIT Mumbai and Delhi have secured the second and third spots respectively.
The ranking was announced today by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu among the top 10 institutes in ‘Public-funded’ and five institutes in ‘Private and Self-finance’ categories. Addressing the virtual ceremony, Naidu stressed on self-reliance and innovation.
“Mere confidence will not suffice. We need to be self-reliant. For self-reliance, we need innovation. Greater emphasis is given to promote a knowledgeable society. The culture of innovation and entrepreneurship among students will make them out-of-the-box thinkers. They will be job creators and not job thinkers,” said Naidu while announcing the ranking.
Institute of National Importance, Central Universities & CFTIs
- Rank 1: IIT-Madras
- Rank 2: IIT-Bombay
- Rank 3: IIT-Delhi
- Rank 4: IISc, Karnataka
- Rank 5: IIT-Kharagpur
- Rank 6: IIT-Kanpur
- Rank 7: IIT-Mandi
- Rank 8: NIT-Calicut
- Rank 9: IIT-Roorkee
- Rank 10: University of Hyderabad
In government and government-aided universities, the rank-holders were –
- Rank 1: Institute of Chemical Technology
- Rank 2: Panjab University
- Rank 3: Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University
- Rank 4: Anand Agricultural University
- Rank 5: Periyar University
- Rank 6: Netaji Subhas Institute of Technology
- Rank 7: Graduate School of Engineering and Technology, Gujarat Technological University
Govt. and Govt. Aided College/Institutes
- Rank 1: College of Engineering Pune
- Rank 2: PES College of Engineering
- Rank 3: Coimbatore Institute of Technology
- Rank 4: Shri Guru Gobind Singhji Institute of Engineering and Technology
- Rank 5: PSGR Krishnammal College of Women
- Rank 6: Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute
Private or Self-Financed Universities
- Rank 1: Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology Khordha
- Rank 2: SRM Institute of Science and Technology
- Rank 3: Vellore Institute of Technology
- Rank 4: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham
- Rank 5: Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology
Private or Self-Financed College/Institutes
- Rank 1: S R Engineering College
- Rank 2: G H Raisoni College of Engineering, Nagpur
- Rank 2: Sri Krishna College of Engineering and Technology
- Rank 3: Nitte Meenakshi Institute of Technology
- Rank 4: Sri Krishna College of Technology
- Rank 5: CMR College of Engineering & Technology
