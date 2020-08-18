IIT Madras Opens Application for PhD Course in AI, Data Science

The fellowship will allow candidates to carry out independent research and selected fellows will also be provided the opportunity to work with the institute faculty. The fellows will be provided with a monthly stipend, additional allowances for research and travel, regular workshops and colloquia by international experts, and access to IIT-M’s high-performance computing infrastructure.

Prof B Ravindran, Head, RBC DSAI, said, “For fresh PhDs looking for an opportunity to explore new ideas and challenge the limits of what we know in data science, RBCDSAI is willing to invest in their ideas, in the form of a post-doctoral fellowship.”