IIT Madras Opens Application for PhD Course in AI, Data Science
Candidates who currently have their thesis under review can also apply.
The Robert Bosch Centre for Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (RBC DSAI) at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madra has invited applications for its postdoctoral fellowship program.
The fellowship is open to candidates across the country with PhD degrees in research topics relation to date science, artificial intelligence or allied application domains. Candidates who currently have their thesis under review can also apply.
The fellowship will allow candidates to carry out independent research and selected fellows will also be provided the opportunity to work with the institute faculty. The fellows will be provided with a monthly stipend, additional allowances for research and travel, regular workshops and colloquia by international experts, and access to IIT-M’s high-performance computing infrastructure.
Prof B Ravindran, Head, RBC DSAI, said, “For fresh PhDs looking for an opportunity to explore new ideas and challenge the limits of what we know in data science, RBCDSAI is willing to invest in their ideas, in the form of a post-doctoral fellowship.”
