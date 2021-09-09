IIT Madras and Miranda College Bag Top Ranks in NIRF Rankings 2021
The NIRF rankings 2021 was been released by the Education Ministry on 9 September.
The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has been ranked as the best engineering institute, followed by IISc Bengaluru and IIT Bombay in the National Institutional Rankings Framework (NIRF) Ranking 2021.
Among colleges, Miranda has secured the top rank, while LSR and Loyola College bagged the second and third ranks. While Miranda has secured the spot for three consecutive years, Hindu College and St Stephens was dropped from top five colleges.
Eight IITs, two NITs have made it to the top ten list of engineering colleges in this annual ranking of institutes that is carried out by the Ministry of Education.
IIT Madras has bagged the top rank for the third consecutive year. According to NDTV it has ranked number one in India in 'Overall' and 'Engineering' category in NIRF Rankings 2021.
AIIMS Delhi has been placed as the best medical college, while PGIMER Chandigarh and Christian Medical College, Vellore bagged second and third spots.
IIM Ahmedabad was ranked the best college for management and Jamia Hamdard best for pharmacy studies, the Ministry of Education said.
The NIRF ranking framework rates engineering, medical, MBA institutions, colleges and universities based on various parameters such as teaching, learning and Resources research and professional practice, graduation outcomes, outreach and inclusivity and perception.
