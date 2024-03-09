IITs Defy Quota, Deny Seats to SC, ST & OBC at Faculty & PhD Level: RTI Data

"34 seats were denied to students belonging to the Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Other Backward Castes (OBC) communities by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur during PhD admissions in 2023-24.”

“43 [of the total 45] Departments at IIT Kharagpur do not have a single faculty member belonging to the ST community.”

“No female faculty belonging to SC/ST/OBC communities was recruited by IIT Kharagpur in 2023.”

This data was shared by IIT Bombay student group Ambedkar Periyar Phule Study Circle (APPSC) based on a Right to Information (RTI) response received on 6 February this year.

In a post shared on microblogging platform X on Wednesday, 6 March the student group alleged that IIT Kharagpur “is violating reservation norms in faculty recruitment and PhD admissions, even in 2023, despite govt and judiciary orders.”