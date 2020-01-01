IIT-K to Probe Singing of Faiz Poem; Complaint Calls it Anti-Hindu

IIT-Kanpur has formed a committee to inquire into a complaint against the recitation of Faiz Ahmed Faiz's noted poem Hum Dekhenge on campus by students to express solidarity with their peers at Jamia Milia Islamia, the institute's Deputy Director Manindra Agarwal said.

He said a "very peaceful protest" was held on 17 December by about 300 students of the premier institute at its premises as they were not allowed to go out due to enforcement of prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC in the city.

An IIT-K student sang the poem Hum Dekhenge by Faiz, an eminent poet, against which a complaint was filed by Vashimant Sharma, a temporary faculty member, and around 16 others, including faculty members and students.