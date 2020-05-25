The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur on Sunday, 24 May, announced that the institute has decided to end the ongoing semester and promote all students based on a special marking scheme including mid-term marks.According to Abhay Karandhikar, Director of IIT Kanpur, the institute has decided not to conduct any exams as well as not to fail any student. Further, final semester students will be given special credit relaxations.“Ending some uncertainty for students, IIT-Kanpur has decided to close the current semester (2019-20). As a one-time exception, all the students will be awarded grades for their courses based on mid-semester exam/quizzes/assignments/projects etc such other performance indicators obtained through online instruction during the suspension of the semester and as decided by the instructors.In the special grading scheme adopted specifically for these extraordinary times only A, B, C and S grades will be awarded and no student will fail,” the director wrote on his Twitter handle. The S grande stands for satisfactory.“The grading for courses & thesis will be completed by 30 June. There will be no terminations at the end of the semester. Further details of the decisions of the Senate & various implementation aspects will be communicated to the students separately,” the director added.Admissions for the next batch are expected to be open from September, based on UGC guidelines. Further, the IIT entrance exam – JEE Advanced will be held on 23 August and the result, proposed IIT-Delhi (which is the exam-conducting institute this year), will be announced within a week. It also suggested holding only six round of counsellings instead of seven. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.