IIT-JEE Advanced 2021: Result Scheduled to Release Tomorrow by 10 am
JEE Advanced 2021 result shall be released on 15 October 2021 on the official website of JEE at jeeadv.ac.in.
Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 Result is scheduled to be released on Friday, 15 October. Candidates who had appeared for the examination can check their result online on the official website of JEE at jeeadv.ac.in.
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur conducted the JEE Advanced 2021 examination on 3 October 2021. The answer keys were consequently released on 10 October 2021 and students were given the opportunity to raise an objection in case of any error or discrepancies.
A judgement based on the representations would lead an expert panel to prepare the final answer key. The JEE Advanced 2021 Final Answer Keys would then be released along with the results on Friday.
JEE Advanced 2021 Qualifying Criteria
Candidates are expected to score a minimum of 10% in each of the three subjects of Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics along with an aggregate of 35% in all three to qualify for the JEE Advanced 2021. This is the basic standard criteria along with which the students would be assessed. Thereafter, a merit list of the qualified students shall be released.
Online registrations for Architecture Aptitude Test are also expected to start around the same time i.e. 10 am on Friday.
Counseling with regards to the admission to IITs and NITs will begin from Saturday, 16 October, and would be conducted by JoSAA on josaa.nic.in.
Candidates must note that the exact time of the release of result is not specified in the official notice. Hence, students must begin checking the online portal from 10 am onwards to check their JEE Advanced 2021 Result.
Candidates must also remember that the results are not going to be mailed to individual candidates. Hence, students are advised to regularly check the official website mentioned above on Friday to download their result.
