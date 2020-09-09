IIT JAM Admission Test 2021: Registrations Start on 10 September
Eligible and interested candidates will be able to apply the admission online on the official website jam.iisc.ac.in
The online registration process for the IIT JAM Admission test 2021 will begin on 10 September. Indian Institutes of Science Bangalore will conduct the IIT jam 2021 examination.
Eligible and interested candidates will be able to apply for admissions online on the official website: jam.iisc.ac.in on or before 15 October.
The IIT JAM 2021 exam will be conducted on 14 February 2021 and the results will be out on 20 March 2021.
IIT-JAM 2021 Education Qualification
All candidates are required to hold a Bachelor's degree at the time of registration.
In the qualifying degree, the aggregate marks or CGPA/CPI without rounding-off (taking into account all subjects, including languages and subsidiaries, all years combined) should be at least 55 percent or 5.5 out of 10 for General/OBC (NCL)/EWS category candidates, and 50 percent or 5.0 out of 10 for SC/ST and PwD category candidates.
IIT-JAM 2021 Application Fee
Candidates are required to pay an online registration fee of Rs 1,500 for one paper and Rs 2,100 for two papers. For Female/ŚC/ST/PwD candidates, the registration fee is Rs 750 for one test paper and Rs 1050 for two test papers.
