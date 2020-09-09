IIT JAM Admission Test 2021: Registrations Start on 10 September 

The online registration process for the IIT JAM Admission test 2021 will begin on 10 September. Indian Institutes of Science Bangalore will conduct the IIT jam 2021 examination.

Eligible and interested candidates will be able to apply for admissions online on the official website: jam.iisc.ac.in on or before 15 October.

The IIT JAM 2021 exam will be conducted on 14 February 2021 and the results will be out on 20 March 2021.