IIT JAM 2022: Admit Cards Released
Candidates can download their IIT JAM 2022 admit cards on jam.iitr.ac.in.
The admit cards for the joint admission test for Master's (JAM) 2022 have been released by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee.
Candidates who are appearing for the exam can visit the official website of IIT JAM at jam.iitr.ac.in, and download their respective admit cards.
IIT JAM is a Joint Admission Test held across the country by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).
Students primarily give the JAM to gain admission to MSc (two-year), Joint MSc-PhD, MSc-PhD Dual Degree, and other Post-Bachelor's Degree courses.
According to the original schedule, JAM 2022 admit cards were scheduled to be released on 4 January. However, they got postponed due to some unforseeable reasons.
IIT JAM 2022 shall be conducted on 13 February 2022 and the results of the same shall be declared on 22 March 2022.
Candidates are advised to thoroughly check the details printed on their respective admit cards when they download them. The admit card contains all the important details pertaining to the exam, such as the candidate's roll number, exam date, venue, and more.
In case of any discrepancy, candidates must contact the concerned department at IIT-Roorkee, at the earliest.
IIT JAM 2022: How to Download Admit Card
Visit the official website of JAM at jam.iitr.ac.in.
Navigate to the link that reads, 'JAM 2022 admit card,' available on the homepage.
You will be redirected to a new page wherein you will be required to enter your official login credentials.
Your IIT JAM 2022 admit card shall be displayed on your screen.
Check it thoroughly, download it and take a printout for future reference.
For more updates regarding IIT JAM 2022, please check this space regularly as well as the official website of JAM mentioned above.
