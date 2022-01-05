IIT JAM 2022 Admit Card Release Postponed, New Date to be Announced Soon
Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT) Roorkee has announced the postponement of release of Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2022 admit card.
Earlier, the admit card was scheduled to release on Tuesday, 04 January, but was deferred. New date for the same is yet to be announced.
"Date of downloading JAM 2022 Admit Cards will be announced shortly," reads the official website of IIT JAM.
Therefore, candidates who have registered to appear for IIT JAM 2022 are advised to visit the official website i.e. jam.iitr.ac.in, for further updates.
IIT JAM 2022 exam is scheduled to be conducted on Sunday, 13 February 2022. Results for the same will be announced on 22 March.
How to Download IIT JAM 2022 Admit Card?
Visit the official website of IIT JAM: jam.iitr.ac.in
Click on the admit card link on the homepage
You will be directed to a new webpage
Enter your registered credentials and login
Your IIT JAM admit card will appear on the screen
Download and print it for exam day and future reference
IIT JAM 2022 admit card will consist of information like candidate's name, name of the exam, exam date, timing, examination centre, etc. Once the admit card is available for download, candidates are advised to check all the detail carefully and in case of any discrepancy, get in touch with IIT JAM help desk.
About JAM
JAM is a computer-based exam conducted for admission to M.Sc. (Two-year), Joint M.Sc.-Ph.D., M.Sc.-Ph.D. Dual Degree, and other Post-Bachelors Degree Programmes at IITs, and to Integrated PhD programmes at Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore.
