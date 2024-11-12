IIT GATE 2025 Timetable Released: How to Check the Full Schedule at iitr.ac.in?

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has released the schedule for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025. Candidates can access the detailed timetable on the official GATE 2025 website at gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

The GATE 2025 examination will take place from 1 February to 16 February 2024. The exam will be held in two sessions daily: a forenoon session from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and an afternoon session from 2:30 pm to 3:30 pm.

In addition to the schedule release, IIT Roorkee has also extended the application correction window until 20 November 2024.