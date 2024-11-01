IIT GATE 2025 Correction Window Closes Soon: How to Edit Online Applications?

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee opened the GATE 2025 application correction window on 31 October 2024. Candidates who have applied for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2025 can make changes to their application forms through the official website, gate2025.iitr.ac.in, until 6 November 2024.
The correction window allows candidates to edit various details in their application, including name, date of birth, exam city, paper choice, and a second paper. However, a fee of Rs 500 will be charged for each change made.
GATE 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on 1, 2, 15, and 16 February 2025, in two sessions (forenoon and afternoon) each day. The exam will consist of 30 objective-type test papers, entirely in English.
IIT Roorkee had previously extended the GATE 2025 application deadline with a late fee until 11 October 2024, in response to numerous requests from applicants.
GATE 2025: How to Edit Applications?
Go to the official website, gate2025.iitr.ac.in.
On the homepage, click on the link that reads 'Application Rectification Link is Active Now for GATE 2025.'
Click on the login link.
Enter the required login details.
Hit the submit option.
Make the required modifications and changes in the application form.
Pay the fee.
Submit your updated application form.
Download, save, and print a copy for future use.
