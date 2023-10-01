'Casteist, Discriminatory': IIT-Bombay Students on Hostel Mess' Veg-Only Tables

The alleged move comes months after 'Vegetarian-Only' posters appeared at the said messes, causing a section of students to raise the matter with the Dean of Student Affairs. Though the posters were eventually taken down, the matter has been frequently taken up by the students with the elite institute's administration, The Quint has learnt.

"By sending an official email saying tables have been designated for vegetarians, the institute is enabling the orthodox idea of purity and practices of discrimination," said a student, who is also a member of the IIT-Bombay student body, Ambedkar Periyar Phule Study Circle (APPSC).

The Quint spoke to students at IIT-Bombay on the alleged move to designate tables for vegetarians and why they feel it is discriminatory. We also reached out to Dean and Associate Dean of Student Affairs, and this story would be updated as and when we receive a response.