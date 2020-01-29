Don’t Partake in Anti-National Activities: IIT-Bombay to Students

“Residents shall not participate in any anti-national, anti-social and or any other undesirable activities..,” IIT Bombay’s Dean of Student Affairs wrote in an email elucidating hostel rules on Tuesday, 28 January.

The email cautions the students from partaking in “anti-national activities” without explaining what they constitute. The notice comes at a time when protests against the amended Citizenship law are taking place across the country, and in parts of Mumbai as well.

The email listed 15 rules which the students are to follow from 28 January itself.