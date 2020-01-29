Don’t Partake in Anti-National Activities: IIT-Bombay to Students
“Residents shall not participate in any anti-national, anti-social and or any other undesirable activities..,” IIT Bombay’s Dean of Student Affairs wrote in an email elucidating hostel rules on Tuesday, 28 January.
The email cautions the students from partaking in “anti-national activities” without explaining what they constitute. The notice comes at a time when protests against the amended Citizenship law are taking place across the country, and in parts of Mumbai as well.
The email listed 15 rules which the students are to follow from 28 January itself.
Earlier this month, IIT-Bombay students were among those who had gathered at the city’s iconic Gateway of India in a “spontaneous” protest against the attack on students of JNU and Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi.
Soon after, the faculty at IIT-Bombay had come out in support of the “right to dissent and protest democratically within academic campuses and outside”.
The email further imposes restrictions on who visits the hostels as well as on the usage of vehicles in the campus by students who have been allotted the hostel.
“Any violation of the above can lead to partial or permanent hostel suspension,” the email says.