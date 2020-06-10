The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT Bombay) has ranked as the top institute in India in the latest edition of QS World University Rankings released on Wednesday, 10 June.Among the top global universities IIT Bombay is ranked 172nd in 2021, followed by IISc-Bangalore, IIT-Delhi, IIT-Madras, IIT-Kharagpur, IIT-Kanpur, IIT-Roorkee, IIT-Guwahati, Delhi University and IIT-Hyderabad. The top institute in the world continues to be the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, which has held the top rank for more than 5 years.The 2021 global rankings are based on six indicators: academic reputation, employer reputation, citations per faculty, faculty/student ratio, international faculty ratio and international student ratio.Indian institutes that have fallen in rank over the past one year are IIT-Delhi, IIT-Madras, IIT-Kharagpur, IISc-Bangalore, Delhi University, Hyderabad Central University, Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani (BITS-Pilani), Anna University and Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT).JEE Advanced Exam to Be Held on 23 August: HRD Minister Overall, 21 Indian higher education universities and institutes have found a place in the world’s top 1,000 rankings. IISc Bangalore has been deemed India’s best research university by the QS Rankings. The university received a perfect 100/100 on the ‘citations per faculty’ indicator.IIT Bombay, Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, and IIT Delhi managed to figure in the Top 200 list in QS rankings. Other IITs in the top 500 are: Madras ranked 275, Kharagpur ranked 314, Kanpur ranked 350, Roorkee ranked 383, and Guwahati ranked 470.IIT Kanpur Ends Current Semester, Promotes Students Without Exams We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.