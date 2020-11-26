IIT-B Released Mock Test for All 27 Subjects of GATE 2021

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay on Thursday, 26 November, released the mock test paper for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021 at its official website gate.iitb.ac.in.

Candidates who have registered to appear for the exam can practise the test free of cost. Mock papers for all 27 subjects have been released.

“These Mock Test links are for the Candidates of GATE 2021 to practice the Computer Based Test (CBT). The exact pattern/format of questions in the real examination of GATE 2021 may vary from these Mock Test links,” the official notice read.

A total of 8,82,684 candidate have applied for GATE 2021. The exam is scheduled to be held from 5-7 February and 12-14 February. The mock exams are released well in advance.