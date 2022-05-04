IISER Admissions 2022: IAT Registrations to Commence Today on The Website
Follow the mentioned steps for IAT registrations and IISER Admissions 2022.
Indian Institute of Scientific Education and Research, IISER has started their Admissions process for 2022 from today – 4 May 2022. As per the schedule, registrations for IISER Aptitude Test will commence from today.
Candidates interested in appearing for the exam can apply on the official website – iiseradmission.in.
IISER Admissions 2022 is conducted through IAT and are being conducted for 5-year integrated BS MS course and 4-year BS course in Engineering and Economic Sciences. The last date to apply for IAT 2022 is 20 May 2022.
Candidates need a valid email id and phone number to apply for IAT 2022.
IISER Admissions 2022: How to Apply
Visit the official website of Indian Institute of Scientific Education and Research at iiseradmission.in.
On the homepage, click on the IAT 2022 Registrations link.
Enter your login credentials for login.
Give your academic, professional details and upload the required documents.
Pay the required registration fee and then submit.
Download and print a copy for future references.
IISER Admissions 2022 will be held online. Candidates can apply through the Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana, KVPY Fellowship. They can also apply if they have appeared for JEE Advanced Exam 2022.
