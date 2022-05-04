IISER Admissions 2022: IAT Registrations to Commence Today on The Website

Indian Institute of Scientific Education and Research, IISER has started their Admissions process for 2022 from today – 4 May 2022. As per the schedule, registrations for IISER Aptitude Test will commence from today.

Candidates interested in appearing for the exam can apply on the official website – iiseradmission.in.

IISER Admissions 2022 is conducted through IAT and are being conducted for 5-year integrated BS MS course and 4-year BS course in Engineering and Economic Sciences. The last date to apply for IAT 2022 is 20 May 2022.

Candidates need a valid email id and phone number to apply for IAT 2022.