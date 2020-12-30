IIM Indore, MP Govt to Develop Video Training Modules for Teachers
All the training modules will have 12 videos which are expected to be shared with teachers via WhatsApp
The Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday, 29 December, announced a new partnership with the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore to develop six video-based models for teachers to train them in online teaching.
These teacher training video models are aimed at enabling 3.07 lakh teachers of classes 1-12 to inculcate better time management and also handle stress levels caused due to online teaching.
These online modules would also help in developing teaching skills among the instructors by using internet-based tools. This initiative has been tied up with Madhya Pradesh’s CM Rise programme.
All the training modules will have 12 videos of seven-minute each, which are expected to be shared with teachers via WhatsApp.
The videos are accompanied by reading material to be read before and after the videos. Each video is followed by Multiple-Choice-Based Questions (MCQs). Teachers can only proceed to the next module, once they clear the MCQ round.
Teachers who clear all these online training modules will be labeled as IIM-I certified teachers.
As part of the Madhya Pradesh CM Rise School Initiative, all government schools in the state within 15-km radius of each will be merged and rebuilt into bigger schools, hosting classes upto senior secondary.
The objective of the CM Rise school initiative is to impart education to state school students at par with the central educational boards including Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE).
