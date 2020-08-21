IIM Indore Launches Six-Month Online Course in Product Management
On completion of the course, students will awarded a joint certificate by both IIM-Indore and Jigsaw Academy.
The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore on Thursday, 20 August, launched a new 6-month online course in product management in partnership with Jigsaw Academy. The course will begin on 31 October.
The course is a certificate program and will cover key stages in a products’ lifecycle: Ideate, innovate, implement, industrialise and improve. The course includes projects, case studies, industry sessions, and campus visits to IIM-Indore. The course fee is Rs 2.8 lakhs.
“The programme can be accessed from anywhere in India or the world, and is ideal for those looking to build their careers in the domain of product management,” said Himanshu Rai, IIM-Indore Director.
Candidates need to possess a minimum 50 percent marks in graduation or post-graduation with a minimum of two years of professional experience to be eligible to apply for this course
On completion of the course, students will awarded a joint certificate by both IIM-Indore and Jigsaw Academy.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.