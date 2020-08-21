IIM Indore Launches Six-Month Online Course in Product Management

“The programme can be accessed from anywhere in India or the world, and is ideal for those looking to build their careers in the domain of product management,” said Himanshu Rai, IIM-Indore Director.

Candidates need to possess a minimum 50 percent marks in graduation or post-graduation with a minimum of two years of professional experience to be eligible to apply for this course

On completion of the course, students will awarded a joint certificate by both IIM-Indore and Jigsaw Academy.