IIM CAT 2021 Results Expected To Be Declared Soon

The results of Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021 are expected to be declared soon by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad.

According to a report by Careers360, CAT 2021 results are expected to be announced on Monday, 3 January 2022. However, no official information about the result date and time has been given by the IIM-A yet.

Therefore, candidates who have appeared for CAT 2021 are advised to regularly visit the official website of CAT – iimcat.ac.in – for further updates about the results.