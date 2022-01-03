IIM CAT 2021 Results Expected To Be Declared Soon
CAT 2021 was conducted on 28 November 2021.
The results of Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021 are expected to be declared soon by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad.
According to a report by Careers360, CAT 2021 results are expected to be announced on Monday, 3 January 2022. However, no official information about the result date and time has been given by the IIM-A yet.
Therefore, candidates who have appeared for CAT 2021 are advised to regularly visit the official website of CAT – iimcat.ac.in – for further updates about the results.
CAT 2021 was conducted in three shifts on 28 November 2021.
How to Check CAT 2021 Result?
Visit the official website of CAT: iimcat.ac.in.
Click on CAT 2021 result link on the homepage.
Enter your user ID and password, and click on Login.
Your CAT 2021 result will appear on the screen.
Download and save it for future reference.
The IIM-A had released the answer key, response sheet of the candidates, and the question paper on 8 December 2021. Candidates were allowed to raise objections against the same till 11 December 2021. Challenges made by them will be verified, and if found correct, will be incorporated in the final answer key.
CAT 2021 result will be prepared on the basis of the final answer key.
About CAT
CAT is a management aptitude test conducted by the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) for admission to various Management Post Graduate and Fellow/Doctorate programmes of IIMs. CAT 2021 scores are used by some listed non-IIM member institutions as well.
