IIM CAT 2021 Answer Key, Response Sheet Expected Soon

Indian Institute of Management-Ahmedabad (IIM-A) conducted Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021 on Sunday, 28 November 2021. Answer key for the same is expected to be out soon.

According to a report by NDTV, answer key for CAT 2021 is expected to be released this week by Sunday, 12 December.

Candidates who appeared for the exams will be able to check the answer key from the official website of IIM CAT: iimcat.ac.in. CAT 2021 question paper and response sheet of the candidates will also be released along with the answer key.