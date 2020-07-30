IIM CAT 2020 to Be Held on 29 Nov: Check Exam Pattern, Syllabus

The candidates looking forward to taking admission in the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) need to be familiar with the syllabus of CAT 2020.

A tentative syllabus has been defined by the experts, depending on previous years’ question papers. The candidates can prepare for the examination based on these questions, sections and topics.

According to the marking scheme of CAT 2020, three marks will be awarded for the correct answer while one mark will be deducted for every incorrect answer. However, no mark will be deducted if the candidate does not attempt a question.

CAT 2020 Exam Pattern

Quantitative Ability (QA)- 34 questions

Verbal & Reading Comprehension (VARC)- 32 questions

Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DI & LR)- 34 questions

Duration for each section will be 60 minutes.

Each of the participating institutes of CAT 2020 will execute their individual admission process, however, the shortlisting would be done based on CAT 2020 cutoff.

Next, the shortlisted candidates will be called for further selection rounds, namely, Group Discussion (GD) or Writing Ability Test (WAT) or both and Personal Interview (PI) rounds for the final admission.