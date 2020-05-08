The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) on Thursday, 7 May, announced that it will be releasing the list of candidates shortlisted for the admission to the Masters of Business Administration (MBA) programmes based on the scores of the CAT 2019 examinations.According to an official notification by IIM Kozhikode, the organiser for CAT 2019 examination, the list of candidates will be released from Friday, 8 May, onwards. The Indian Institute of Management across the country conducted the final phase of the admission process by conducting personal interviews as part of the admission process in the online mode.As per data available, 244,190 candidates registered for the CAT 2019 examination, out of which 209,926 candidates appeared for the examination.In the official notification released, the institute has stated that the highest number of registrations for CAT was recorded for the CAT 2019 examinations which were conducted across 156 cities in the country.The official notification regarding the release of the list of candidates for the postgraduate programmes is available on the official website - iimk.ac.in.JEE Advanced Exam to Be Held on 23 August: HRD Minister The statement released by IIM Kozhikode also stated that in spite of having a record number of students appearing for the entrance examinations, it was noted that the CAT 2019 examinations were one of the smoothest examinations conducted.The IIM Kozhikode director also added that in this academic year a more diverse gender ratio can be seen among the CAT aspirants.CAT 2019 Convenor Professor Shubashis Dey stated that the female-male ratio for CAT 2019 examinations was 35.73 percent with respect to the number of candidates who appeared as compared to the 35.02 percent seen in CAT 2018.The director also pointed out that the institute will hand over all the responsibilities of conducting the CAT 2020 examinations to the next IIM organising the examination.‘UPSC Exam Postponed, Hope Telangana Govt Evacuates Us from Delhi’ We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)