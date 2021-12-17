IGNOU TEE December 2021: Last Date to Submit Exam Form Extended

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date to submit the examination form of Term-end examination (TEE) December 2021.

"With the approval of competent authority, the last date of online submission of examination form for the Term-end examination (TEE), December 2021, scheduled to commence on 20 January 2022, has been extended," reads the official notice.

Students who want to apply for the same can check the notification on the official website of IGNOU: ignou.ac.in.