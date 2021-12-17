IGNOU TEE December 2021: Last Date to Submit Exam Form Extended
Last date to submit December TEE exam form without late fee is 19 December.
Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date to submit the examination form of Term-end examination (TEE) December 2021.
"With the approval of competent authority, the last date of online submission of examination form for the Term-end examination (TEE), December 2021, scheduled to commence on 20 January 2022, has been extended," reads the official notice.
Students who want to apply for the same can check the notification on the official website of IGNOU: ignou.ac.in.
Now, students of IGNOU, who want to register for December TEE, can submit their online examination form without late fee till 12 am (midnight), 19 December 2021.
Moreover, last date for online submission of examination form with late fee of Rs 1100 + Rs 200 per course, has been extended to 12 am 31 December 2021. Earlier, deadline for the same was 20 December.
Recently, IGNOU also announced the extension of last date of submission of Assignments for Term End Examination (TEE) December 2021. Candidates appearing for December TEE can now submit their assignments till 31 December 2021.
The extension has been given for submission of assignments, project reports, dissertation, internship, fieldwork journal (practicum), etc, for all programmes. Enrolled students can submit these projects online or offline.
