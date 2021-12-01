IGNOU TEE December 2021: Last Date To Submit Assignments Extended
Candidates appearing for IGNOU December TEE can now submit their assignments till 31 December 2021.
IGNOU Assignment Submission: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Tuesday, 30 November, extended the last date of submission of Assignments for Term End Examination (TEE) December 2021.
The extension has been given for submission of assignments, project reports, dissertation, internship, fieldwork journal (practicum), etc, for all programmes. Enrolled students can submit these projects online or offline.
IGNOU has also released the tentative date sheet for TEE December 2021. As per the dates announced, December TEE is scheduled to begin from 20 January 2022. The exams will go on till 22 February 2022. TEE December will be conducted in two shifts, that is, 10 am to 1 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm.
Candidates can check the date sheet on the official website of IGNOU: ignou.ac.in.
Portal for online submission of the examination form for December-2021 Term-end Examination is now open. Last date to apply online for December 2021 TEE without late fee is 15 December. Interested students can apply for the same on the official website of IGNOU.
According to the official website, "Student who failed to appear in the Term-end-examination, June 2021 (held in August/September 2021) and their validity of registration is expiring in June 2021, for this purpose, their validity of registration has been extended up to December 2021 as a onetime measure."
