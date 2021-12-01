IGNOU TEE December 2021: Last Date To Submit Assignments Extended

IGNOU Assignment Submission: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Tuesday, 30 November, extended the last date of submission of Assignments for Term End Examination (TEE) December 2021.

Candidates appearing for December TEE can now submit their assignments till 31 December 2021.

The extension has been given for submission of assignments, project reports, dissertation, internship, fieldwork journal (practicum), etc, for all programmes. Enrolled students can submit these projects online or offline.