IGNOU PhD Admission 2022: NTA Releases Admit Card for PhD Entrance Exam
IGNOU PhD entrance exam admit card can be downloaded from the official website of NTA IGNOU
IGNOU PhD Admit Card: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) PhD Entrance Exam 2021-22 admit card was released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday, 20 February 2022.
Candidates appearing for the IGNOU PhD entrance exam can download their admit card from the official website of NTA IGNOU: ignou.nta.ac.in.
NTA will conduct IGNOU PhD entrance exam on 24 February 2022.
"Candidates can download their admit cards from the website using their application form number and date of birth," reads the official notice released by NTA.
How to Download IGNOU PhD Exam Admit Card?
Visit the official website of NTA IGNOU: ignou.nta.ac.in.
Click on 'IGNOU PhD - 2021-22 Admit Card' link on the homepage
You will be directed to a new webpage
Click on the option you want to use for Login i.e. application number and password/date of birth
Enter your application number and date of birth/password, security pin
Click on 'Sign In'
Your IGNOU PhD entrance exam admit card will appear on the screen
Download and print it for exam day and future use
Candidates have been advised to go through their admit card details carefully after downloading it. "In case of any difficulty in downloading the admit card or discrepancy in the details contained in the admit card, candidates can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or write to NTA at ignou@nta.ac.in," the notice added.
Check this space regularly for further updates about IGNOU PhD and other exams.
