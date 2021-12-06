IGNOU PhD Admissions 2021: Registration Commences for PhD Entrance Exam
The last date to apply for the IGNOU PhD Admissions 2021 on ignou.nta.ac.in, is 18 December.
The registration process for PhD entrance exam at the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) have been commenced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday, 6 December.
Hence, candidates who are interested in sitting for the exam can apply online by visiting the official website of IGNOU at ignou.nta.ac.in.
Candidates must note that the last date to apply for the IGNOU PhD admissions is 18 December 2021.
Candidates must also note that the IGNOU PhD 2021 admissions shall be done on the basis of the performance of students in this entrance exam, which is scheduled to be conducted on 16 January 2022.
A window for making corrections in application forms shall also be made available to students after some time.
The NTA is the major exam conducting body for the IGNOU PhD admissions 2021. Hence, all students are advised to visit the official website and read the information bulletin posted by them before they apply for the IGNOU 2021 PhD entrance test.
IGNOU PhD Entrance Exam 2021: Important Dates
Last date to apply for IGNOU PhD Entrance Exam 2021: 18 December 2021, till 05:00 pm
Last date for payment of fees: 19 December 2021, till 11:50 pm
Correction Window for IGNOU PhD application form 2021: 20 December 2021 to 22 December 2021.
IGNOU PhD Entrance exam date: 16 January 2022
IGNOU PhD Entrance Exam 2021: How to Apply
Visit the official website of IGNOU at ignou.nta.ac.in.
Navigate to the link that reads 'IGNOU PhD Registration 2021'
available on the homepage
Create a registration ID or login using your existing log in credentials
Fill the application form, upload the necessary documents and click on submit
Your IGNOU PhD Entrance Exam application form 2021 will be submitted
Download the confirmation page and print the application form for future references
Candidates may note that the IGNOU PhD entrance exam shall be conducted for a total duration of three hours. The timings for the exam shall be 10:00 am to 01:00 pm.
The exam shall be conducted in Hindi, English, and other specific languages notified later.
In case of any queries, candidates can reach out to the NTA Help Desk at 011 4075 9000 or write to them at ignou@nta.ac.in
