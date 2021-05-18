IGNOU June TEE 2021: Online Exam Form Submission Commences

The June TEE examination was tentatively scheduled to begin on 15 June 2021. However, earlier this month, IGNOU postponed it due to the surge in COVID-19 cases across India.

The official notification read, “After the second wave of COVID-19 and subsequent lockdowns in various parts of the country, the TEE June 2021 tentatively scheduled to be held from 15 June has been postponed until further notification."

It further added that the new dates for June TEE will be uploaded at least 21 hours before the exam begins on IGNOU's official website.