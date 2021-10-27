IGNOU 2021 July Admissions: Application Date Extended
Interested candidates can apply till 31 October 2021 on the official website of IGNOU –ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in
Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for applications for admission to its online distance learning (ODL) and online undergraduate and postgraduate programmes till 31 October 2021.
Interested students can visit the official website of IGNOU at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in and apply for their respective courses to attend IGNOU in the 2021 July session.
Students who wish to apply for the IGNOU fresh admissions shall need to register themselves on the IGNOU July 2021 admission portal by entering certain information such as their name, email ID, educational certificates, and mobile number.
Once the candidate is registered on the admission portal, IGNOU shall give prompt updates regarding all the developments of the admission process via the registered mobile number and email ID.
Candidates must note that while IGNOU has extended the last date to apply for the online distance learning programmes and online undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, it has already finished the admission process for certificate, diploma, PG diploma and semester-based UG/PG programmes.
IGNOU 2021 Admissions July Session: How To Apply
Visit the official websites of IGNOU at ignou.samarth.edu.in or ignou.ac.in
Navigate to the 'new registration link' on the homepage.
You shall be redirected to a login page where you will need to fill out your details and set an appropriate password
Once you have checked all your details, click on ‘Login’
Your IGNOU 2021 application form shall be displayed on the screen
Fill in the application form with caution and submit it by paying the required application fee
IGNOU has also released a notification saying that while the admission process for Certificate, Diploma, PG Diploma and Semester-based UG/PG programmes is over, students belonging to Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes can avail the facility of fee exemption for any one programme. If any candidate submits more than one request for the fee exemption, all their applications will stand rejected.
