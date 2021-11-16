IGNOU July 2021 Admission: Application Deadline Extended Till 22 November

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced the extension of last date to apply for fresh admission in undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes in July 2021 session.

Candidates can now apply for admission in July 2021 session till 22 November 2021.

"With the approval of the Competent Authority, the last date of fresh admission for all UG/PG Programmes (except Semester based programmes) on offer in July 2021 Session has been further extended till 22nd November, 2021," reads the official notice.