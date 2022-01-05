IGNOU December TEE 2021: Last date To Submit Assignments Extended To 15 January
IGNOU December TEE 2021 begins from 20 January. Students can submit their assignments before 15 Jan at ignou.ac.in
According to the date sheet released by Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), the term end examination (TEE) 2021 will commence from 20 January 2022. Therefore, the university has also extended the deadline to submit assignments till 15 January 2022. Candidates can visit the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in and submit their respective assignments before the revised deadline.
While the IGNOU December TEE 2021 assignment submission deadline has been revised several times, students must take this new deadline seriously and complete all their assignments by the due date.
The IGNOU December TEE 2021 assignment submission deadline was initially 31 October 2021 but it got postponed several times to 30 November 2021 and 31 December 2021.
Candidates must note that they are required to submit all assignments, project reports, dissertation, internship, and field work journal, by the prescribed time application deadline.
Candidates must also note that the IGNOU December TEE 2021 is scheduled to conclude in February 2022 according to the tentative date sheet released on the official website. Hence, candidates can expect IGNOU to release the final date sheet soon as well.
Please see five simple steps now to help you upload your assignments on IGNOU's official website easily.
IGNOU December TEE 2021: How to Submit Assignments
Vsit the official website of Indira Gandhi National Open University – ignou.ac.in.
Navigate to the link that reads 'Link to submit assignment for December TEE 2021' present on the homepage.
Enter your official login credentials like enrollment number, program etc to log in.
Upload the due assignment and click on submit to complete the submission process.
Once done, take a print out of the confirmation page of your assignment submissions for future references.
For more information regarding the IGNOU December TEE 2022, please visit the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in
