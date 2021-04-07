IGNOU BEd, OPENMAT & Nursing Program Admit Card Released
BEd, OPENMAT, and Post Basic (Nursing Program) entrance exam will be conducted on 11 April.
The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Tuesday, 6 April, released the admit card/hall tickets for BEd, OPENMAT, and Post Basic (Nursing Program) entrance exam.
Candidates who have registered for any of these exams can download their admit cards from IGNOU’s official website: ignou.ac.in.
How to Download Admit Card
- Visit IGNOU’s official website: ignou.ac.in.
- Click on the link ’Hall Tickets for BED, OPENMAT, Post Basic (Nursing Program) Entrance Test for January 2021 session to be held on 11th April 2021.’
- Click on the exam you have registered for.
- Login using your registered credentials.
- Your admit card will appear on the screen.
- Download and print it for future use.
Direct link to download BEd, OPENMAT, and Post Basic (Nursing Program) entrance exam admit card.
As per the official website, “reporting time is 9:15 AM and entry is not permitted after 10:30 AM. Candidate cannot leave before 11:00 AM.”
