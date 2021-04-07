IGNOU BEd, OPENMAT & Nursing Program Admit Card Released

BEd, OPENMAT, and Post Basic (Nursing Program) entrance exam will be conducted on 11 April.

The Quint
Published
Education
1 min read
IGNOU : Admit Card for BEd, OPENMAT, and Post Basic (Nursing Program) released.
i

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Tuesday, 6 April, released the admit card/hall tickets for BEd, OPENMAT, and Post Basic (Nursing Program) entrance exam.

Candidates who have registered for any of these exams can download their admit cards from IGNOU’s official website: ignou.ac.in.

BEd, OPENMAT, and Post Basic (Nursing Program) entrance exam will be conducted on 11 April.

How to Download Admit Card

  • Visit IGNOU’s official website: ignou.ac.in.
  • Click on the link ’Hall Tickets for BED, OPENMAT, Post Basic (Nursing Program) Entrance Test for January 2021 session to be held on 11th April 2021.’
  • Click on the exam you have registered for.
  • Login using your registered credentials.
  • Your admit card will appear on the screen.
  • Download and print it for future use.

Direct link to download BEd, OPENMAT, and Post Basic (Nursing Program) entrance exam admit card.

As per the official website, “reporting time is 9:15 AM and  entry is not permitted after 10:30 AM. Candidate cannot leave before 11:00 AM.”

(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!