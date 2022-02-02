IGNOU Admission 2022: Registration Deadline Extended for January 2022 Admissions

IGNOU has also extended the re-registration deadline for January 2022 session till 10 February 2022. "With the approval of the Competent Authority, the last date of Re-Registration for the January 2022 Session has been extended till 10th February 2022," reads the official website of IGNOU.

Candidates can re-register themselves on the official website of IGNOU.

