IGNOU Admission 2022: Registration Deadline Extended for January 2022 Admissions
Interested candidates can apply for admission in IGNOU till 10 February 2022
IGNOU Admission 2022: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the admission registration deadline for January 2022 cycle.
Interested candidates willing to apply for admission in IGNOU in January 2022 session can register themselves on the official website of IGNOU: ignou.ac.in or ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.
Last date to submit application form for IGNOU January 2022 admission cycle is 10 February 2022. Earlier, the last date to apply was 31 January.
How To Apply for Admission in IGNOU?
Visit the official website of IGNOU: ignou.ac.in
Click on 'Online Admission Link for January 2022 Session' link on the homepage
You will be directed to IGNOU admission portal.
If you are a new applicant, then click on new registration link
Enter your personal details and register.
Key in your registered username and password
Click on 'Login'
Fill up the application form, choose the programme and upload the required documents.
Submit the form and pay the application fee.
Download and save the confirmation page for future reference
Candidates applying for the admission in IGNOU are required to pay a registration fee of Rs 200.
IGNOU Re-registration for January 2022 Session
IGNOU has also extended the re-registration deadline for January 2022 session till 10 February 2022. "With the approval of the Competent Authority, the last date of Re-Registration for the January 2022 Session has been extended till 10th February 2022," reads the official website of IGNOU.
Candidates can re-register themselves on the official website of IGNOU.
Check this space regularly for further updates about IGNOU admissions and registrations.
