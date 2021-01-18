ICSI CSEET Result Declared: Here’s How to Check It
Candidates can check their results on the official website of ICSI: www.icsi.edu.
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared results for Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) examination on Monday, 18 January 2021. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website of ICSI at: www.icsi.edu.
How to Check ICSI CSEET Result
- Visit the official website of ICAI: https://www.icsi.edu/
- Click on the link ‘Click here to view Result and Download E-Mark Sheet’
- Login using your CSEET registration number (unique ID) and date of birth
- Your result will appear on the screen
- Download for future use
CSEET exams were held on 9 and 10 January 2021. The exam comprises four papers: Business Communication, Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning, Economic and Business Environment, and Current Affairs and Viva Voce.
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) also released CS Foundation result on Monday, 18 January 2021. Candidates can visit ICSI’s official website to check the same.
