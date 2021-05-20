ICSI CSEET Result 2021 Declared, Here’s How to Check It
ICSI CSEET exam was conducted on 8 and 10 May 2021. Candidates can check the result on the ICSI website icsi.edu.
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) released the results of the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) - May 2021, on Thursday, 20 May.
CSEET exams were conducted on 8 and 10 May 2021.
All the candidates who appeared for the exams can log in to ICSI's official website: icsi.edu, to check their result.
How to Check ICSI CSEET Result 2021
- Visit the ICSI website: icsi.edu.
- Click on the link 'Click here to view Result and Download E-Mark Sheet' on the homepage.
- Login using your CSEET registration number and date of birth.
- Your result will appear on your screen.
- Download and print it for future use.
The results will also project candidates’ subject-wise break-up of marks.
"Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of CS Executive Entrance Test will be uploaded on the website of Institute: www.icsi.edu immediately after the declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of result-cum-marks statement shall be issued to the candidates," ICSI said in a statement.
ICSI CSEET July 2021 Registration
ICSI is also currently allowing registrations for CSEET July 2021 session exams. Candidates who want to register for the same can do it on the ICSI website: icsi.edu.
CSEET July exam is scheduled to be held on 10 July. The last date for registration is 15 June 2021.
