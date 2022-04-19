ADVERTISEMENT

ICSI CSEET July 2022 Application Process Begins: Check Exam Date, How To Apply

CSEET July 2022 exam is scheduled to be conducted on Saturday, 09 July 2022.

The Quint
Published
Education
1 min read
ICSI CSEET July 2022 Application Process Begins: Check Exam Date, How To Apply
i

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has opened registrations for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) July 2022 session exam.

Eligible candidates who wish to apply for the same can do it on the official website of ICSI: icsi.edu.

Also Read

ICSI CS Executive, Professional Results Out: How to Check & Download Marksheet

ICSI CS Executive, Professional Results Out: How to Check & Download Marksheet
CSEET July 2022 exam is scheduled to be conducted on Saturday, 09 July 2022. Last date to apply for the same is Wednesday, 15 June 2022.
ADVERTISEMENT

CSEET Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for CSEET should have passed or should be appearing for senior secondary (10 + 2) or equivalent examination.

Also Read

ICSI CS Professional & Executive December 2021 Exam Result Date Announced

ICSI CS Professional & Executive December 2021 Exam Result Date Announced

How To Apply for ICSI CSEET July 2022

  • Visit the official website of ICSI: icsi.edu

  • Go to 'Student' tab and click on 'CSEET'

  • You will be directed to a new webpage

  • Click on 'For Registration click here' link against CSEET July 2022

  • A new webpage will open on your screen

  • Click on 'Proceed to CSEET Registration'

  • Key in your basic information and register

  • Fill up the application form and upload the required documents

  • Submit the form and pay the application fee

  • Save the confirmation page, if available

Meanwhile, ICSI has also been conducting online classes for CSEET May 2022 exam. Candidates interested in taking classes can check the official website for more details.

ICSI CSEET May 2022 exam is scheduled to be held on Saturday, 07 May 2022. Registrations for the same ended on 15 April 2022.

Check this space regularly for further updates about ICSI CSEET and other exams.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×