ICSI CSEET January 2025 Registration Begins: Direct Link to Apply at icsi.edu

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has opened the online application process for the Company Secretary (CS) Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) to be held in January 2025. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu until 15 December 2024.
The ICSI CSEET exam is scheduled for 11 January 2025, and will be conducted online in a remote proctored mode, allowing candidates to take the exam from their homes or any convenient location. The exam duration is 120 minutes, with no negative marking.
To be eligible for the CSEET, candidates must have passed or be appearing for their Class 12 final examination or be pursuing an undergraduate degree. The application fee for ICSI CSEET Exam 2025 is Rs 2,000.
ICSI CSEET January 2025: Examination Pattern
The ICSI CSEET will assess candidates' knowledge in four subjects: Business Communication (50 marks), Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning (50 marks), Economic and Business Environment (50 marks), and Current Affairs and Quantitative Aptitude (50 marks). A minimum of 50 percent aggregate marks and 40 percent in each paper is required to pass the exam.
ICSI CSEET January 2025: Documents Required
Candidates must upload scanned copies of specific documents during the application process, including the following.
A photograph
A signature
DOB certificate (10th pass certificate)
Admit card/hall ticket for 10+2 examinations (if appearing)
10+2 pass certificate/mark sheet
Category certificate (if applicable)
Identity proof (Aadhar card/passport/voter ID /pan card/driving license/ration card)
Note: These documents should be in jpg, jpeg, png, gif, bmp, or pdf format, with a maximum file size of 2 MB. The photograph should be 20-50 kilobytes, and the signature should be 10-20 kilobytes.
How to Apply for ICSI CSEET January 2025?
Go to the official website, icsi.edu.
On the homepage, click on the direct link for 'ICSI CSEET January 2025'.
Now complete the registration process.
Fill in all the important details in the application form.
Upload the required documents.
Upload a scanned photograph and signature.
Pay the application fee.
Submit the form.
Download, save, and print a copy for further use.
