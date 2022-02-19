ICSI CS Professional & Executive December 2021 Exam Result Date Announced

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) on Friday, 18 February 2022, announced the result date of Company Secretary (CS) Professional Programme (Old and New Syllabus) and Executive Programme (Old and New Syllabus) Exams, December 2021 session.

According to the official notice released by ICSI, CS Professional, and Executive December 2021 exam results will be declared on Friday, 25 February 2022.

Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check their CS result on the official website of ICSI: icsi.edu.