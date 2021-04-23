ICSI CS June Exams to Be Conducted as Scheduled: ICSI

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) on Thursday, 22 April, announced that it will conduct Company Secretaries (CS) Examinations, June 2021 as per the schedule announced earlier.

With the worsening COVID-19 pandemic situation in India, many exams have been postponed. ICSI made this announcement to provide clarity to the students regarding the dates of the exam. The institute said that students should continue with their preparation and should devote more time to their studies.

“Institute strides to fulfil its responsibility towards students, members and other stakeholders and to take all necessary steps despite all odds. It is hereby informed to all concerned that the Company Secretaries Examinations, June-2021 will be held as per the schedule announced. However, in case of an adverse/ exceptional situation, a necessary decision in the best interest of the students will be taken,” read the official notification.