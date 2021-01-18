ICSI CS Foundation Result Declared, Check Details
ICSI CS Foundation Result: Candidates can check result on the official website of ICSI at: www.icsi.edu.
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared results for CS foundation examination. Candidates can check their results on the official website of ICSI at: www.icsi.edu. The CS Foundation exams were held on 26 and 27 December 2020.
How to Check ICSI CS Foundation Result
- Visit the official website of ICAI: https://www.icsi.edu/
- Click on the link ‘Click here to view Result and Download E-Mark Sheet’.
- Login using your roll number and registration number
- Your result will appear on the screen
- Download/print for future use
All India Provisional merit list for Foundation program has also been released by ICSI.
The top three rank holders in the foundation programme are: Balaji BG secured Rank 1, Priya Jain along with Aparna Mukesh Agrawal secured Rank 2, and Nikita Jain along with Chiraag Agarwal secured Rank 3.
ICSI CSEET (Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test) 2021 is also scheduled to release on 18 January at 2 pm.
Direct link to check CS Foundation result and download E-Marksheet.
Direct link to download All India Provisional Merit List - FOUNDATION Programme.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.