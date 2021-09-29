ICSI CS June 2021 Exams Result Date Announced: Check Details
ICSI will declare the result of CS Professional, Executive and Foundation Exam on 13 October 2021.
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) on Monday, 27 September announced the date of result declaration of company secretaries (CS) June 2021 exams.
The institute will declare the result of CS Professional Programme (Old and New Syllabus), Executive Programme (Old and New Syllabus) and Foundation Programme Examinations, June 2021 Session, on Wednesday, 13 October 2021.
Candidates who appeared for the June session of CS exams, will be able to check their result on ICSI's official website: icsi.edu.
CS June Session 2021 Result: Time
Professional Exam (Old and New Syllabus): 11 AM
Executive Exam (Old and New Syllabus): 2 PM
Foundation Exam: 4 PM
ICSI will declare the result along with individual candidate's subject-wise break-up of marks.
"Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Executive Programme (OId and New Syllabus) and Foundation Programme examinations will be uploaded on the website of Institute, icsi.edu, immediately after the declaration of result," reads the official notice released by ICSI. All candidates must note that no physical copy will be issued for the same.
Whereas, the marks statement of CS Professional exam will be dispatched to the candidates at their registered address after the declaration of result, the notice added. In case if any candidate(s) does not receive the physical copy within 30 days of declaration of result, then they may contact the institute at: exam@icsi.edu along with their particulars.
