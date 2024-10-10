ICSI CS 2024 Registration for December Ends Today, 10 October: Apply at icsi.edu

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will close the registration window for the December 2024 Company Secretary (CS) Executive and Professional programs today, 10 October 2024. Candidates can apply for the exam through the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu.
Those who miss the deadline can apply online with a late fee from 11 October to 15 October 2024. This is the last opportunity to appear for the exam under the ICSI syllabus 2017.
To be eligible for the Executive program, candidates must have completed the online pre-exam test and ODOP. For the Professional program, candidates must have completed the online pre-exam test.
ICSI CS 2024 Registration Last Date Without Late Fee
The last date of registration for ICSI CS December exam is 10 October 2024 without late fee.
ICSI CS 2024 Registration Last Date With Late Fee
The last date of registration for ICSI CS December exam is 15 October 2024 with late fee.
ICSI CS 2024 Exam Date
The ICSI CS exam will be held from 21 to 30 December 2024 in both English and Hindi.
ICSI CS 2024 Registration Fee
The examination fee is Rs 1500 per group or module for the Executive program and Rs 1800 per group or module for the Professional program. Latecomers will have to pay a Rs 250 late fee. Other charges include Rs 250 for changing the exam center, module, medium, or optional subject, Rs 250 for adding a group or module, and US$100 (or equivalent in Indian rupees) for appearing from an overseas center (Dubai).
How to Apply for ICSI CS December 2024 Exam?
Go to the official website, icsi.edu.
On the homepage, click on ICSI CS December 2024 direct registration link.
A new registration page will open.
Enter the required registration details.
Hit the submit option.
Make the online payment of the application fee.
Click on the submit option.
Download, save, and print a copy of the registration form for future use.
