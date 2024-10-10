ICSI CS 2024 Registration for December Ends Today, 10 October: Apply at icsi.edu

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will close the registration window for the December 2024 Company Secretary (CS) Executive and Professional programs today, 10 October 2024. Candidates can apply for the exam through the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu.

Those who miss the deadline can apply online with a late fee from 11 October to 15 October 2024. This is the last opportunity to appear for the exam under the ICSI syllabus 2017.

To be eligible for the Executive program, candidates must have completed the online pre-exam test and ODOP. For the Professional program, candidates must have completed the online pre-exam test.