ICSE and ISC Exam Results to Be Announced at 3 pm on 10 July
Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has confirmed the date for the results as 10 July.
Results of Class 10 ICSE and Class 12 ISC examinations will be declared at 3 pm on Friday, 10 July, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) said on Thursday.
Students of both the classes can check their results by logging into the ‘CAREERS’ portal of the council’s official website. They can also receive the results via SMS.
How & Where to Check Results?
- Individual candidates can log into www.cisce.org or www.results.cisce.org
- After logging into the ‘CAREERS’ portal, click on the ‘Examination System’ tile
- On the menu bar, click on ICSE/ISC for accessing result
- From ICSE/ISC menu, click on reports
- Click on ‘Result Tabulation’ to view/print the school’s results
How to Receive Results Through SMS?
For receiving results through SMS, candidates can type their Unique ID in the following manner:
FOR ICSE: ICSE 1234567 (seven-digit Unique ID)
FOR ISC: ISC 1234567 (seven-digit Unique ID)
Send the message to 09248082883
How Can Schools Check the Results?
- Log in to the ‘CAREERS’ portal using the Principal’s login ID and password
- After logging into the Council’s website, click on the link ‘Results 2020’
- Select ICSE/ISC to access results
- Enter Unique ID, Index Number, and CAPTCHA as shown on the screen
- Click on ‘Result Tabulation’ to view/print the school’s result
- You may also click on ‘Comparison Table’ to view or print the same
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.