ICSE, ISC 2020 Results Declared: Here’s How You Can Check Marks
Students can check ICSE & ISC results on www.cisce.org or www.results.cisce.org.
Results of Class 10 ICSE and Class 12 ISC examinations were declared on Friday, 10 July, at 3 pm by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE). Students of both the classes can check their results by logging into the ‘CAREERS’ portal of the council’s official website. They can also receive the results via SMS.
Where & how to check results?
- Individual candidates can log into www.cisce.org or www.results.cisce.org
- After logging into the ‘CAREERS’ portal, click on the ‘Examination System’ tile
- On the menu bar, click on ICSE/ISC for accessing result
- From ICSE/ISC menu, click on reports
- Click on ‘Result Tabulation’ to view/print the school’s results
How to receive results through SMS?
For receiving results through SMS, candidates can type their Unique ID in the following manner:
FOR ICSE: ICSE 1234567 (seven-digit Unique ID)
FOR ISC: ISC 1234567 (seven-digit Unique ID)
Send the message to 09248082883
How can schools check the results?
- Log in to the ‘CAREERS’ portal using the Principal’s login ID and password
- After logging into the Council’s website, click on the link ‘Results 2020’
- Select ICSE/ISC to access results
- Enter Unique ID, Index Number, and CAPTCHA as shown on the screen
- Click on ‘Result Tabulation’ to view/print the school’s result
How will marks for pending papers be calculated?
Under the new system, students will be marked for pending papers on the basis of the average of the best three papers for which exams have been conducted, in combination with existing internal assessment of subjects for which exams have not been conducted.
- If 75 is the average from best three subjects, it would be reduced to a weightage of 70 percent in the following way: 0.7 × 75 × (100/80)
- Similarly, if the marks obtained in internal assessment is 19 out of 20, it would be increased to a weightage of 30 in the following way: 0.3 × 19 × (100/20)
- Hence, ‘predicted percentage board marks in the paper’ = 0.7 × 75 × (100/80) + 0.3 × 19 × (100/20) = 94.125
- Since, ICSE wants to bring the ‘predicted percentage board marks in the paper’ to out of ‘80’, the predicted board marks in the paper would be calculated as: 94.125 × 0.8 = 75.3
- Final marks in the paper would be calculated as = 75.3 (predicted board marks out of 80) + 19 (internal assessment of the paper out of 20) = 94.3
