The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Tuesday, 23 June, informed the Supreme Court that it is "agreeable" to the Central Board of Secondary Education's (CBSE) decision and is ready to cancel exams for both Class 10 and Class 12.Like CBSE, ICSE Class 12 exams too were scheduled to be conducted from 1 to 15 July.While the ICSE is expected to release a extensive guidelines about the cancellation of exams, here's what we know about it.Like CBSE, are ICSE exams also optional for Class 12 students?Unlike CBSE, ISCE will not make Class 12 exams optional for students. Therefore, the exams scheduled between 1 to 15 July stands cancelled.How will students be marked if exams are cancelled?The Board has told Supreme Court that the final marking will be based on previous internal assessment. However, the ICSE is expected to release a detailed statement regarding this.So, students from Class 12 cannot take the exam even if they want to?No, ICSE students do not have the option to take the board exams this academic year.How will the internal assessment markings be done?There is no clarity on this yet. However, the CBSE Board has said that the last three exams will be taken into consideration for marking in the subject.When will the results be announced?The ICSE has not made an announcement yet. Watch this space for more details on this.