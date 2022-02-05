ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Results Date Announced: How to Check Classes 10, 12 Result
Candidates can also get their ICSE and ISC results through SMS.
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Friday, 04 February 2022, announced that the results of Class 10 (ICSE) and Class 12 (ISC) semester 1 2021-22 exam will be declared on Monday, 07 February 2022. The result is scheduled to be declared at 10 am.
Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check their result on the official website of CISCE: cisce.org. Results can also be accessed through SMS.
"The results of the ICSE and ISC year 2021-2022 semester 1 examinations will be made available on the careers portal of the council, on the website of the council and through SMS," reads the official notice released by CISCE.
Here's how individuals can check their ICSE Class and ISC Class result on the official website.
How to Check ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 Result 2021?
Visit the official website of CISCE: cisce.org.
Click on 'Results 2021-21 Semester 1' link.
You will be directed to a new webpage.
Select your course i.e. ICSE or ISC.
Enter your UID, Index number and captcha.
Click on 'Show Result'.
Your ICSE/ ISC semester 1 2021-22 result will appear on the screen.
Download and print it for future reference.
The get ICSE/ ISC semester 1 2021-22 result through SMS, candidates need to send their Unique ID in the following way in the new message box:
ICSE 1234567 (Seven Digit Unique ID); or
ISC 1234567 (Seven Digit Unique ID)
Send the message to 09248082883.
"The Council has made provision for the candidates to apply for recheck directly through the Council's website www.cisce.org. Kindly note that the Recheck charges for ICSE will be Rs. 1000/- per paper and for ISC will be Rs.1000/- per subject," the notice added.
For more details about ICSE and ISC results, candidates are advised to visit the official website of CISCE.
