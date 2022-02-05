ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Results Date Announced: How to Check Classes 10, 12 Result

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Friday, 04 February 2022, announced that the results of Class 10 (ICSE) and Class 12 (ISC) semester 1 2021-22 exam will be declared on Monday, 07 February 2022. The result is scheduled to be declared at 10 am.

Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check their result on the official website of CISCE: cisce.org. Results can also be accessed through SMS.

"The results of the ICSE and ISC year 2021-2022 semester 1 examinations will be made available on the careers portal of the council, on the website of the council and through SMS," reads the official notice released by CISCE.